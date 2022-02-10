The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Victoria’s Secret at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,678,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $12,048,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

