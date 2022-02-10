The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 68,842 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,842 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Liberty Latin America worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LILAK. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 73.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

