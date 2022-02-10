The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Shares Purchased by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP lifted its position in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Music Acquisition were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Music Acquisition during the second quarter worth $56,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Music Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMAC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. The Music Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

