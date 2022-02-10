The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $116,935.32 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $108.43 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,622,000 after acquiring an additional 569,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

