The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $116,935.32 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 18th, Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61.
Shares of PGR stock opened at $108.43 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,622,000 after acquiring an additional 569,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.