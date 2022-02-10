The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,945

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,160 ($29.21) to GBX 1,945 ($26.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 1,750 ($23.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($33.40) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.30) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.77) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,980 ($26.77).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,689.50 ($22.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -344.80. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,108 ($28.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,733.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,728.99.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.