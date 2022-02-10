The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.59. 75,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,513,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $31.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

