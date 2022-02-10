Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Taurus Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 4.8% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $46,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,985.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,820 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

TMO traded down $7.64 on Thursday, hitting $582.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,889. The firm has a market cap of $229.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $618.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.