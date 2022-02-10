Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Raised by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $589.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $618.54 and its 200-day moving average is $596.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.