TheStreet Lowers NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get NVE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $57.53 on Monday. NVE has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $81.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVE by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVE by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in NVE by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NVE by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.