ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.00

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.43), with a volume of 332339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.45).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ThinkSmart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of £34.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.39.

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

