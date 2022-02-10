Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$133.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$64.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$143.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$143.99. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$101.02 and a twelve month high of C$156.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$142.86.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.