Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,435. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average of $114.78. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $80.16 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.55.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

