Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 37,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 457,439 shares.The stock last traded at $100.11 and had previously closed at $105.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,102,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 457,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,692,000 after buying an additional 183,030 shares during the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.