Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $117.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.55.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $80.16 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 650,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 603,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

