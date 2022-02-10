TIG Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 360,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 179,998 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 148,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $323,000.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $11.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

