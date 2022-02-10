TIG Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

TIG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $111,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 146,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIIIU opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

