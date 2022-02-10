TIG Advisors LLC Invests $981,000 in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 52,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6,257.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -118.99 and a beta of 1.38. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

