TIG Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,250 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of TVACU stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

