TIG Advisors LLC Sells 73,227 Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

TIG Advisors LLC decreased its position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,227 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtuoso Acquisition were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $182,000.

Get Virtuoso Acquisition alerts:

VOSOU opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.61. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOSOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.