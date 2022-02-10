TIG Advisors LLC Sells 7,508 Shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDACU. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 70.5% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 598,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 247,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 56.7% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 354,341 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $497,000.

NDACU opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

