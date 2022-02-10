TIG Advisors LLC Sells 7,558 Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avanti Acquisition were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,383,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avanti Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

