Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Holdings Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Titan International worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 42.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after buying an additional 2,399,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,276,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 310,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Titan International by 108.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 731,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 24,431 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 423.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 460,214 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $677.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.75 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

