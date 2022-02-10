Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 43.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $243.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.13 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.31 and a 200 day moving average of $247.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

