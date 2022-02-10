Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

Shares of RH stock opened at $422.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a fifty-two week low of $362.00 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $488.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.97.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

