Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

McKesson stock opened at $278.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $282.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.