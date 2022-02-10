Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 64,978 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,978 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 151,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 157,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,275 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 487,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 394,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 371,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

