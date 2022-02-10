Todd J. Rubino Sells 1,000 Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SAL stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.32 and a one year high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 23.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

