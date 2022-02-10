Tolar (TOL) Price Tops $0.0046

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Tolar has a market capitalization of $991,155.32 and approximately $32,607.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tolar has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tolar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00041791 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00107963 BTC.

Tolar Profile

Tolar (CRYPTO:TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,019,385 coins and its circulating supply is 214,881,490 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.