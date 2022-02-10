Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given a C$120.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) received a C$120.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

TIH has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.33.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded up C$2.20 on Thursday, hitting C$113.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$87.85 and a 1 year high of C$115.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,265,000. Insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $756,418 over the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

