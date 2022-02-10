Towle & Co. Buys Shares of 449,106 CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 449,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 206,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 124,771 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
