Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

