Traders Purchase High Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.