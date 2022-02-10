Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Shares Up 1.2%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. 534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

