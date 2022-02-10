Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.49. Trevena shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 972,685 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 221.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trevena by 2,972.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 2,577,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 93.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,311,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trevena by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 574,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $956,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

