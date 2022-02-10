Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 5,480 Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after purchasing an additional 942,398 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 100,127 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,790,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 283,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after buying an additional 83,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.69. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

