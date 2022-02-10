Trexquant Investment LP Has $361,000 Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $1,603,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Landstar System by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Landstar System by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Landstar System by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $159.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Stephens upped their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

