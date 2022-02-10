Trexquant Investment LP Invests $395,000 in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EEFT opened at $143.83 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.22.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

