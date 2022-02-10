Trexquant Investment LP Invests $406,000 in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of A-Mark Precious Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 284,883 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $9,138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 75,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $2,735,000. 43.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $122,603.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $323,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $840.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of -0.47. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

