Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 19.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter worth about $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 158,166.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMK opened at $61.60 on Thursday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $68.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.