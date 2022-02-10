Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,337 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cutera were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cutera during the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth $216,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 608.7% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 97,020.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.95 million, a P/E ratio of 92.22 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

