Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stake Boosted by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of TY stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,084. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $3.311 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.