Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Trimble updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.950 EPS.
NASDAQ TRMB traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.17. 116,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble has a 52 week low of $66.18 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
