Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Trimble updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.950 EPS.

TRMB stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,673. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $85.06. Trimble has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

