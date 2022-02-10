Trinity Network Credit Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $341,072.98 and $66,713.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Trinity Network Credit

TNC is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

