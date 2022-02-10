Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Announces Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Triumph Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.900 EPS.

NYSE:TGI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. 11,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,994. Triumph Group has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79.

TGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

