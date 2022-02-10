Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Announces Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Triumph Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.900 EPS.
NYSE:TGI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. 11,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,994. Triumph Group has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79.
TGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
About Triumph Group
Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.
