Truegame Price Tops $0.0010 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. Truegame has a total market cap of $83,806.70 and $2,062.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00042077 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00108071 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.