Truist Financial Weighs in on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Vail Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $9.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.64.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $279.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.76. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $263.23 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.