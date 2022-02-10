Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

TRST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.54) to GBX 390 ($5.27) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustpilot Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 422.50 ($5.71).

Trustpilot Group stock opened at GBX 163.40 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 266.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 328.61. The company has a market cap of £676.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Trustpilot Group has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 481.80 ($6.52).

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

