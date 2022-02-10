TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Announces Earnings Results

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

NASDAQ TTMI traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 160,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.41. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.