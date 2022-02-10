Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) a C$39.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BEP.UN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty restated a hold rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.15.

BEP.UN stock opened at C$43.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$39.24 and a 52 week high of C$61.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.60%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

